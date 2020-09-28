Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar polls: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha looks set to follow suit, with the party having already said "all is not well" in the 'Mahagathbandhan', which its leader Lalu Prasad and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had cobbled together to humble the BJP in the 2015 assembly polls. Apart from RJD's 81, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had won 70 seats and Congress 27.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:25 IST
Bihar polls: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock

Losing friends fast, the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar is facing strong headwinds weeks ahead of the assembly elections with new allies hard to come by and the old seeking a greater share of the electoral pie, virtually blocking seat-sharing talks among its constituents. The grand alliance spearhead, the RJD, which had emerged as the single largest party in the last elections with 81 seats, it finding it tough to convince its recalcitrant partners of its pre-eminence in the coalition and allow it to contest 150 odd seats of the 243-member assembly.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has already deserted the coalition and returned to the ruling NDA. Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha looks set to follow suit, with the party having already said "all is not well" in the 'Mahagathbandhan', which its leader Lalu Prasad and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had cobbled together to humble the BJP in the 2015 assembly polls.

Apart from RJD's 81, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had won 70 seats and Congress 27. A cornered BJP had managed toclinch just 53 seats. The RJD is fighting its first state polls in the absence of Lalu Prasad, who is serving time in a Jharkhand prison after conviction in multiple fodder scam cases.

Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav has already been declared the RJD's chief ministerial candidate, something that has not gone down well with some alliance partners. Sources in the coalition said the RJD, the main anti- NDA force in the state, is not ready to settle for anything less than 150 seats.

The Congress, which happily played a second fiddle to the RJD for many years, has been insisting on at least 75 seats, a demand lalu Prasad's party is not prepared to concede. "We have given the Congress a proposal to contest 58 assembly seats and the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha constituency which will have bypoll soon," RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari told PTI.

Another RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav also confirmed the numbers and said "one or two seats can be adjusted here and there." Bihar Congress spokesman Rajesh Rathor refused to go public about the number of seats the party wants to contest, but maintained it has definitely sought a larger share than what was being offered. "In the 2015 election under the grand alliance, the JD(U) and the RJD had contested 101 seats each and the Congress 41. Now that JD(U) has ditched the Mahagathbandhan and joined hands with the BJP, the seat distribution arithmetic is needed only for the 101 seats Nitish Kumar's party had fought then.

"Out of that we expect proportionate distribution of seats to us," Rathor told PTI. RJD's Tiwari, however, is unconvinced. He said the Congress being a national party has the scope to contest elections in many states but Bihar is the only strong turf for the state's main opposition party.

RLSP chief Upendra Prasad Kushwaha is already camping in New Delhi where he is believed to have met top BJP leaders to finalise the modalities for his return to the NDA. Kushwaha, according to sources in the NDA circles, wants to contest the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha byelection, which has been necessitated following the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

Sources in the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni said with the number of alliance partners shrinking, the party wants to contest a respectable number of seats. As a Mahagathbandhan ally, it fielded candidates in three places in the Lok Sabha polls but had drawn a blank. Even RJD's Jharkhand partner JMM has expressed keenness to be a part of the grand alliance and field candidates on some seats.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had recently met Lalu Prasad in Ranchi and the two were learnt to have discussed the issue. The RJD also hopes to bring on board the three Left Parties- the CPI-ML, CPI, and CPI-M.

Of these, CPI-ML alone has pockets of influence and three MLAs in the outgoing assembly. However, it is peved at the 'nakaratmak' (negative) approach of the RJD in taking along opposition parties, including the prospective allies like the Left.

"The CPI-ML has been contesting around 100 seats on its own. But for the sake of unity among anti-NDA forces, we first scaled down our demand to 50 seats and finally to 25. "But the RJD has a negative approach as it does not want us to contest from constituencies like Paliganj, Sandesh and Obra that are out traditional seats," CPI-ML Secretary Kunal said.

"The RJD's logic about our traditional seats is that it had fielded candidates there in the 2015 election and hence can't leave them for others. But it should understand that in 2015 they fought elections to make Nitish Kumar the chief minister while now they want to throw him out of power," he told PTI. Kunal said his party may decide to go to the hustings alone if the RJD remains intransigent and refuses to accomodate the ultra-Left party's demand.

Leave alone taking forward the seat-sharing talks with the existing and probable allies, the Mahagathbandhan remains an amorphous entity weeks before the first phase of polling on October 28, a situation that will make the rival NDA camp, which in any case looks sitting pretty, all the more happier. The three-phase polls in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on November 10.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel visited Kremlin critic Navalny in hospital

German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a personal visit to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny while he was undergoing treatment in a Berlin hospital for poisoning, in what Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called a murderous att...

Defence Ministry approves acquisition of arms, military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore

The defence ministry on Monday approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore, including around 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US for troops guarding the borders with China and Pakistan, officials sai...

Soccer-Mourinho says fixture congestion will force Spurs to sacrifice League Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes their packed fixture schedule will force them to prioritise the more lucrative Europa League over the League Cup in a bid to avoid further injuries in the squad. Spurs host Chelsea on Tuesday...

Bengal in process of recruiting 2,000 'van sahayaks'

The West Bengal government is in the process of recruiting 2,000 van sahayaks forest assistants from areas adjoining forested regions to reduce man-animal conflicts and prevent wildlife poaching and timber smuggling, a senior forest officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020