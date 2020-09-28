Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK government moves to defuse row with lawmakers over coronavirus measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, criticised for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, is keen to prevent a rebellion on Wednesday when parliament will vote on the renewal of the Coronavirus Act, which hands the government powers to impose restrictions. Ministers were at pains to say they would ensure parliament was more involved in agreeing any further national measures.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:29 IST
UK government moves to defuse row with lawmakers over coronavirus measures
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's government moved to defuse a row with lawmakers over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis on Monday, promising to engage with them more on restrictions some have complained impinge on society's freedoms.

Some Conservative lawmakers have criticised the government after ministers announced a ban gatherings of more than six people and introduced a range of other fines, saying ministers were "ruling by decree" and undermining the role of parliament. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, criticised for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, is keen to prevent a rebellion on Wednesday when parliament will vote on the renewal of the Coronavirus Act, which hands the government powers to impose restrictions.

Ministers were at pains to say they would ensure parliament was more involved in agreeing any further national measures. "We're looking at further ways to ensure the House (of Commons) can be properly involved in the process, in advance if possible. I hope to provide the House with further details soon," health minister Matt Hancock told parliament.

He said he would also meet Graham Brady, a senior Conservative, who has led efforts to try to win parliament more power over the government's restrictions. But he warned lawmakers over tying the government's hands, saying the nature of the pandemic meant that ministers sometimes had to act quickly.

"Sometimes in this pandemic ... we have had to move fast, and we may need to again. The challenge we have in this house is how to ensure proper scrutiny while also being able to move fast in response to the virus," he said. Johnson won last year's election by a large margin, handing him an 80-seat majority in parliament, but the depth of the anger among Conservative lawmakers on this issues has threatened to undermine his authority.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi military: 5 dead, 2 wounded in Baghdad rocket attack

Five Iraqi civilians were killed and two severely wounded Monday after a Katyusha rocket hit near Baghdad airport, Iraqs military said. It was the first time in months an attack caused civilian casualties. The rocket targeted the internatio...

Congress submits memorandum to Tripura Guv demanding rollback of farm bills

A Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday demanding rollback of the three farms bills passed in the Parliament recently. The four-member delegation led by PCC chief Pijush Biswas submitted the me...

After New York Times revelations, Trump says he paid millions in taxes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid many millions of dollars in taxes and that he had many more assets than debt, but did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 election.In a ser...

Tennis-Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation

Serena Williams says she has been working on reducing her mental stress and making herself understand that she cannot possibly win every point on court as her chase of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continues at the French Open. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020