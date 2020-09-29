Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former paramilitary leader deported to Colombia

“And he will have to answer for the crimes he has committed.” Once a local government official in his hometown of Valledupar, Tovar became one of Colombia's most feared paramilitary leaders in the first decade of this century, when right wing militias fought leftist guerrillas for control of large swathes of the country.

PTI | Bagota | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:05 IST
Former paramilitary leader deported to Colombia
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@cellaosarevalo)

One of Colombia's most wanted paramilitary leaders was flown back to his home country on Monday after spending 12 years in U.S. prisons for drug trafficking. Rodrigo Tovar, also known as Jorge 40, arrived on a deportation flight, National Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos said.

"He is being held by immigration officials and the police" Ceballos wrote on Twitter. "And he will have to answer for the crimes he has committed." Once a local government official in his hometown of Valledupar, Tovar became one of Colombia's most feared paramilitary leaders in the first decade of this century, when right wing militias fought leftist guerrillas for control of large swathes of the country. He joined peace negotiations conducted by the administration of Alvaro Uribe, which led to the disarmament of thousands of paramilitary fighters in 2006. But Tovar was extradited to the U.S. on drug trafficking charges two years later along with a handful of former paramilitary leaders.

Tovar accepted charging coca growers a fee for operating in his territories, but denied having direct involvement in trafficking. Colombian prosecutors have accused Tovar of masterminding several mass killings in rural Colombia, including an incident in the town of El Salado, where 60 civilians were killed and dismembered by paramilitary fighters who accused them of backing a guerrilla group.

Tovar faces 35 arrest orders in Colombia and hundreds of investigation for alleged war crimes. His former mentor and associate, Salvatore Mancuso, is fighting deportation to Colombia after also serving a drug trafficking sentence in the U.S.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

New York's positive COVID-19 test rate inches up as cases climb in other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. The rise in posit...

Zohra Segal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Google today dedicates an artistic doodle to Zohra Segal or Zohra Sehgal, an Indian actress, dancer, and choreographer. She became one of Indias first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage.Zohra Mumtaz Sehgal...

Former Louisville detective pleads not guilty in Breonna Taylor case

The only Louisville, Kentucky, police officer indicted by a grand jury investigating the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment at his arraignment on Monday, local media reported.Former de...

Japanese activist concerned as Pakistan wants to 'exterminate' Baloch people

Japanese activist Colonel Shun Fujiki has expressed concerns over the atrocities inflicted by Pakistan on people of Balochistan, saying Islamabad wants to exterminate the people in the region. Speaking at a side event at the occasion of 45t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020