Full EC team reaches Patna to review poll preparedness for Bihar polls

By Joymala Bagchi Chief Election Commission Sunil Arora and the two Election Commissioners reached Patna on Tuesday on a three-day visit to review poll preparedness and hold meetings with state officials regarding the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

An Election Commission official said apart from the CEC and two ECs Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, the team also includes EC Secretary-General Umesh Sinha and Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain, Chandra Bhushan Kumar. During the visit, the ECI team will hold a meeting with the chief electoral officer and nodal officers. It will also hold discussions with representatives of various political parties on September 30.

Assembly polls in Bihar will be held on October 28, and November 3 and November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)