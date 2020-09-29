Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

With speculations rife about a possible Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in the state, two Karnataka ministers said on Tuesday they were ready to accept any decision taken by the BJP leadership. According to sources close to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the exercise was on the cards and there is a likelihood of his Delhi tour in the next few days to finalise it.

Yediyurappa was in the national capital a week ago, where he met the Prime Minister, other union ministers and senior party functionaries. The Cabinet rejig was in the offing for quite some time but was put on hold due to floods in many parts of Karnataka and rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi, who was recently appointed BJP national General Secretary, told reporters in Chikkamagaluru that he has already drafted his resignation to hand over to the Chief Minister. "There is no confusion. I have already typed it (resignation letter)," Ravi said to a question.

"There is a cabinet meeting on October 1. After attending Gandhi Jayanti programme on October 2, we will release a one-year report card (of the tourism department).

After that I will discuss with the Chief Minister and take a decision," he said. Health Minister Sriramulu, who has made no secret of his ambition to become a deputy Chief Minister, said he never craved for a position as he has risen from the grassroots level.

"We have to see what the party decides. People wish good for Sriramulu," he told reporters in Chitradurga district's Molakalmuru, which he represents in the Assembly.