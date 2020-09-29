Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder Singh's ISI comment sullies the sanctity of his office: BJP

First, justifying arson in the name of protests and now this preposterous claim that Indian youth and farmers will side with Pak," BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. On Monday, Singh warned that ISI could exploit farmers' anger across the nation and described the three farm laws enacted by the Centre as "anti-national".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:46 IST
Amarinder Singh's ISI comment sullies the sanctity of his office: BJP

The BJP slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday for his comment that Pakistani spy agency ISI could exploit farmers' anger against the new farm laws, saying his statement not only disrespects India's peasants but also "sullies" the sanctity of his office. "Wonder why leaders of @INCIndia synchronise their views and intent with those of Pakistan at every opportunity. First, justifying arson in the name of protests and now this preposterous claim that Indian youth and farmers will side with Pak," BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

On Monday, Singh warned that ISI could exploit farmers' anger across the nation and described the three farm laws enacted by the Centre as "anti-national". He said he did not want Punjab's farmers and the youth to take up arms but the laws will endanger the border state's security as the Pakistani spy agency is always on the lookout for such opportunities.

Hitting back at him, Pradhan tweeted, "Punjab CM's statements not only disrespect India's Annadatas (farmers) but also sullies the sanctity of a Chief Minister's office.' "It's high time for the Congress to introspect why it always ends up opposing India's interests on every issue of disagreement with the Modi government," the Union minister said..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Have to dismiss Buttler, Samson, Smith early: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders star batsman Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said the team is wary of the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals rampaging top-order, marking Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson as the key men from the opposition ranks. RR skipper Steve Smi...

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020