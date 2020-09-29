Lalliansawta named ZPM president

Left Menu
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:38 IST
Lalliansawta was on Tuesday named the new president of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition in Mizoram, a party leader said. He was declared the head of the party for three years at a function held in Aizawl.

The process to elect the party's office-bearers could not be held due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the task was given to the Val Upa Council, the top decision-making body of the party, he said. K Sapdanga, Kennet Chawngliana, Lalthansanga and KThanzaua were declared vice presidents, while C Laltanpuia was made the treasurer of the party, the leader said.

Lalliansawta said the party's leadership will make massive efforts to ensure that it wins the next assembly polls in Mizoram in 2023. He said that his party was firm on bringing a new system to establish a "responsible and people's government" in the state.

The ZPM had contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls held in November 2018 and won eight seats with its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma winning two -- Serchhip and Aizawl West-I. Lalduhoma later vacated Aizawl West-I to retain the Serchhip seat. The party's candidates had to contest as Independents as it had not obtained registration at that time.

The party is currently having seven MLAs in the 40- member assembly. Recently, the assembly served a show-cause notice to Lalduhoma, following complaints filed by 12 ruling Mizo National Front legislators seeking his disqualification.

