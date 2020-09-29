Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; in good health

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Vice President Secretariat said. It said Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health. "The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health," the Secretariat tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:47 IST
VP Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; in good health
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Vice President Secretariat said. It said Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health," the Secretariat tweeted. Naidu has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation, the tweet said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan, Afghanistan should shun suspicion to build new relationship: Afghan peace official

Pakistan and Afghanistan should shun the suspicion and go beyond the usual stale rhetoric and shadowy conspiracy theories that have held them back, senior Afghan peace official Dr Abdullah Abdullah said on Tuesday. Abdullah, who arrived in ...

Soccer-Liverpool's Thiago tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpools new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating with minor symptoms, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. The Spaniard, who joined from Bayern Munich earlier this month and ma...

Iran state media: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Irans southeast, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, ad...

With masked guests, Dior returns to catwalk in Paris

Christian Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week in earnest on Tuesday with a socially-distanced runway show as models paraded around an art installation recalling Gothic-style stained-glass windows to a live choir performance. Fashion brands a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020