VP Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; in good health
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Vice President Secretariat said. It said Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health. "The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health," the Secretariat tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:47 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Vice President Secretariat said. It said Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health.
"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health," the Secretariat tweeted. Naidu has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation, the tweet said.
- READ MORE ON:
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Secretariat
- COVID
- India
ALSO READ
M Venkaiah Naidu announces retirement of 11 Rajya Sabha members
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejects no- confidence motion against Dy Chairman on grounds that it was not in proper format.
M Venkaiah Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against RS Deputy Chairman
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; he is asymptomatic and in good health: VP Secretariat.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19