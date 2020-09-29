By-poll on two Jharkhand assembly seats on November 3

The by-poll on two assembly seats of Dumka and Bermo in Jharkhand will be held on November 3 along with by-election on several seats in the different states. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 on the two seats.

On both the seats the ruling coalition in Jharkhand had registered victory in 2019 by defeating BJP rivals. Chief Minister Hemant Soren who had won from two seats of Dumka and Barhet, vacated the former necessitating the by- election.

The Bermo seat in Bokaro district fell vacant due to the death of Congress legislator Rajendra Singh. Though the outcome of the bypolls would not have any impact on continuation of the JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand which together commands a comfortable majority of 47 in the 81-member state assembly, the results would reflect the public sentiments about Soren government.

The opposition BJP number has swelled to 26 in the Jharkhand Assembly with the return of former chief minister Babulal Marandi to the safrron party. It also has support of two MLAs of AJSU. The bypolls in Dumka will be interesting as both the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Bharatiya Janata Party have won it in the past. Soren had defeated then Minister Louis Marandi in the 2019 Assembly polls whereas Marandi had defeated Soren in the 2014 poll battle.

Soren had lost in Dumka in 2014 even though he was the chief minister. Dumka Deputy Commissioner-cum district election officer Rajeshwari B said model code of conduct has come into force in the district with the announcement of election.

There will be a total of 368 polling booths for the November 3 election on the Dumka seat, the DC said. There are 247991 voters on the seat which comprises of 124750 male and 122968 female, she told reporters.

Likewise, Bokaro Deputy Commissioner-cum district election officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said election code has become operational in the district with the announcement of the election..