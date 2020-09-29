Left Menu
Development News Edition

By-poll on two Jharkhand assembly seats on November 3

Chief Minister Hemant Soren who had won from two seats of Dumka and Barhet, vacated the former necessitating the by- election. The Bermo seat in Bokaro district fell vacant due to the death of Congress legislator Rajendra Singh.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:28 IST
By-poll on two Jharkhand assembly seats on November 3

The by-poll on two assembly seats of Dumka and Bermo in Jharkhand will be held on November 3 along with by-election on several seats in the different states. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 on the two seats.

On both the seats the ruling coalition in Jharkhand had registered victory in 2019 by defeating BJP rivals. Chief Minister Hemant Soren who had won from two seats of Dumka and Barhet, vacated the former necessitating the by- election.

The Bermo seat in Bokaro district fell vacant due to the death of Congress legislator Rajendra Singh. Though the outcome of the bypolls would not have any impact on continuation of the JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand which together commands a comfortable majority of 47 in the 81-member state assembly, the results would reflect the public sentiments about Soren government.

The opposition BJP number has swelled to 26 in the Jharkhand Assembly with the return of former chief minister Babulal Marandi to the safrron party. It also has support of two MLAs of AJSU. The bypolls in Dumka will be interesting as both the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Bharatiya Janata Party have won it in the past. Soren had defeated then Minister Louis Marandi in the 2019 Assembly polls whereas Marandi had defeated Soren in the 2014 poll battle.

Soren had lost in Dumka in 2014 even though he was the chief minister. Dumka Deputy Commissioner-cum district election officer Rajeshwari B said model code of conduct has come into force in the district with the announcement of election.

There will be a total of 368 polling booths for the November 3 election on the Dumka seat, the DC said. There are 247991 voters on the seat which comprises of 124750 male and 122968 female, she told reporters.

Likewise, Bokaro Deputy Commissioner-cum district election officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said election code has become operational in the district with the announcement of the election..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Iran state media: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Irans southeast, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, ad...

WIDER IMAGE-Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires

In the flames, they are finding redemption.The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep a...

GRAPHIC-Fast take: A rise in consumer confidence could boost vote for Trump

Voters are feeling more optimistic about the economy as they weigh their choices in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which could give President Donald Trump a boost in his battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, wh...

Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court for latest round in U.S. extradition case

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her legal team arrived on Tuesday at a Canadian court, where her lawyers are expected to wrap up their argument seeking to add a new charge in their effort to stop her extradition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020