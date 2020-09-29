Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so, too

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the same. Biden, due to share the stage with Trump on Tuesday evening in Cleveland, took the step two days after the New York Times reported that Trump had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 - and none in 10 of the previous 15 years.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:08 IST
Hours before debate, Biden releases tax returns and urges Trump to do so, too
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the same.

Biden, due to share the stage with Trump on Tuesday evening in Cleveland, took the step two days after the New York Times reported that Trump had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 - and none in 10 of the previous 15 years. Trump had long sought to keep his personal financial records secret. Biden's taxes showed that he and his wife Jill paid more than $346,000 in federal taxes and other payments for 2019 on an income of nearly $985,000 before seeking a refund of nearly $47,000 they said they had overpaid the government.

The 2019 tax returns for Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, also were released. "This is a historic level of transparency meant to give the American people faith once again that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom lines," Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said on a call with reporters.

"Mr. President, release your tax returns or shut up," Bedingfield added. With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes are enormous as the two White House candidates take the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience because of the pandemic, will begin at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT on Wednesday) at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. It is the first of three scheduled debates. The combustible Trump and more low-key Biden will debate an array of urgent political challenges, including a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and thrown millions out of work, a brewing battle over Trump's nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and continued protests for racial justice.

The encounter could be crucial for Biden, giving him a chance to prove he is a steady hand capable of stepping into the Oval Office and ending the tumult of Trump's first term, strategists said. Biden has held a consistent lead over Trump in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a much closer contest.

While most voters appear to have made up their minds about their choice for president, movement still appears possible. According to Sept. 22-24 Reuters/Ipsos polling data, about 17% of both Trump and Biden supporters have indicated they may change their vote. About 9% of likely voters are not currently backing either candidate, less than half of the percentage who were not committed to the two major contenders in September 2016, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

"Voters have made up their mind about Donald Trump. They still aren't quite sure what to make of Joe Biden," said Republican strategist Alex Conant, an aide to Senator Marco Rubio during his 2016 presidential primary bid against Trump. "If Biden goes in and demonstrates he is not scary to independents and is capable of doing the job, he will help himself significantly," Conant said.

White House aides have said Trump, 74, will aggressively challenge Biden's record on issues such as trade, energy and taxes and will be prepared to defend himself on his own taxes. Trump, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election, is likely to face questions about his refusal to commit to accepting the election results and a peaceful handover of power should he lose. Biden, 77, will outline where Trump has fallen short of his own promises, a source familiar with his strategy said. Biden also is certain to press his criticism of Trump's response to the pandemic, and highlight Trump's efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, the law known as Obamacare that has helped millions of Americans obtain health insurance.

The debate will be divided into six segments - the records of Trump and Biden, the U.S. Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, election integrity and "race and violence" in U.S. cities. Trump, a battering ram as a debater who has regularly questioned Biden's mental fitness and physical energy, will be trying to rattle the former vice president and throw him off his talking points, strategists said.

Ahead of the debate, Democrats have demanded that moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News correct Trump when he makes false claims. But Wallace, whom Trump has called "nasty and obnoxious," said he would not perform a fact-checking function.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Puri Jagannath temple bars entry of COVID positive servitors

At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri have tested positive for COVID-19 since August and the authorities on Tuesday decided to bar those who have not completed their quarantine period from entering th...

Iran state media: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Irans southeast, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, ad...

WIDER IMAGE-Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires

In the flames, they are finding redemption.The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep a...

GRAPHIC-Fast take: A rise in consumer confidence could boost vote for Trump

Voters are feeling more optimistic about the economy as they weigh their choices in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which could give President Donald Trump a boost in his battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020