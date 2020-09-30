Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP receives yet another setback, key aide quits

The RLSP of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha which has formed a third front ahead of Bihar polls after spurned by the NDA and disowned by the RJD- helmed Grand Alliance, on Wednesday received another jolt when its key leader Madhaw Anand resigned over the "disastrous" tie-up with Mayawatis Bahujan Samaj Party.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:17 IST
Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP receives yet another setback, key aide quits

The RLSP of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha which has formed a third front ahead of Bihar polls after spurned by the NDA and disowned by the RJD- helmed Grand Alliance, on Wednesday received another jolt when its key leader Madhaw Anand resigned over the "disastrous" tie-up with Mayawatis Bahujan Samaj Party. Anand, the partys principal national general secretary and chief spokesperson resigned from the posts as well as the primary membership stating that the party ran the risk of being "finished" on account of the "inconsequential" move.

"I am leaving not because of any personal bitterness. I joined the party in 2017 and have tried to nurture it since then. But, unfortunately the course chosen by the RLSP will only cause it to perish. And my aim, to make a difference in the politics of Bihar, cannot be achieved in such circumstances", Anand told PTI. The 38-year-old media savvy politician, who has been one of the most visible faces of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party which was formed in 2013, was incidentally seated by the side of Kushwaha, glum faced, while the alliance with BSP and a non-descript Janatantrik Party (Socialist) was being announced.

Later in the day, BSP supremo Mayawati had announced in Lucknow that her party would be supporting Kushwaha as the "Chief Ministerial" candidate, an averment which is being scoffed at by the ruling NDA in Bihar as well as the Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Congress and others. The RLSP had performed dismally in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls when it won only two seats. It later succeeded in getting one of its members elected to the legislative council.

However, all the three legislators revolted against Kushwahas decision to walk out of the NDA in December, 2018 and after the party drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they merged with Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U). Anands exit from the RLSP came barely two days after it received a rude shock with its state president Bhudev Chaudhary, one of the partys founding members, joining the RJD.

The proverbial straw in the wind had become visible hours later when Anand drove to the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav late last night. He, however, chose to keep his cards close to the chest and asked about the meeting with Yadav, replied "I have personal relations with Lalu ji and his family and I met Tejashwi for a courtesy call. My future political move will be announced soon".

Anand insisted that his decision to quit the RLSP was "not guided by any resentments stemming from past injustices, since I remained loyal to Kushwaha through thick and thin". Desertions of senior RLSP leaders leave Kushwaha in the lurch.

But, Kushwaha says he is not worried. "Its good that people are getting down from the ship before it sails deep in the sea," Kushwaha told PTI.

"When ministers and senior legislators are changing political sides during the election whats so big if some of my party colleagues are doing so. This is routine during poll times and we are not bothered," Kushwaha, who served as minister of state for HRD in Narendra Modi's first cabinet, said. Kushwaha had left Mahagathbandhan in the hope of a "decent" return to the ruling NDA coalition.

Earlier, this week he had gone to Delhi to meet top BJP leaders, but it seems things did not work for him. Kushwaha himself had told media persons Tuesday that he met BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and had also talked on seat-sharing and the RLSP expectations.

Media reports suggested Kushwaha is interested in contesting Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypolls schduled on November 7. The by-election on the Valmiki Nagar seat has been necessitated due to untimely death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

Asked about speculations in the media about RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's estranged brother-in-law Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav joining them, Kushwaha said "you will hear a lot of rumours during election time." PTI NAC SNS SNS SNS SNS.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford will study top-selling prescription drug for potential COVID-19 treatment

Britains Oxford University said on Wednesday it would study whether the worlds best-selling prescription medicine, adalimumab, was an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients, the latest effort to repurpose existing drugs as potential coro...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution

World stocks fell and safer assets, such as the yen and dollar, found buyers on Wednesday after a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate and rising COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious, though strong factory surveys boosted Chinas marke...

Have become more picky about work post 'Made in Heaven': Arjun Mathur

Actor Arjun Mathur, who has scored a nomination for India as part of 2020 International Emmy Awards for Amazon Prime Videos Made in Heaven, says he is spoilt for choices after receiving success and critical acclaim for his performance on th...

Police Ministry welcomes Cabinet’s approval of SAPS Amendment Bill

The Police Ministry has welcomed Cabinets approval of the South African Police Service SAPS Amendment Bill.In a statement on Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Amendment Bill, which has been published for public comment, was long ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020