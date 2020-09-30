Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand's Ardern admits to cannabis use 'a long time ago'

New Zealand's ruling party leader Jacinda Ardern said she tried cannabis "a long time ago" when asked during a heated live debate on Wednesday ahead of the Oct 17 general election. Ardern, 40, is widely seen winning a second term in office on the back of her success in containing COVID-19 but her rival, conservative National Party leader Judith Collins, has been clawing back support.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:55 IST
New Zealand's Ardern admits to cannabis use 'a long time ago'

New Zealand's ruling party leader Jacinda Ardern said she tried cannabis "a long time ago" when asked during a heated live debate on Wednesday ahead of the Oct 17 general election.

Ardern, 40, is widely seen winning a second term in office on the back of her success in containing COVID-19 but her rival, conservative National Party leader Judith Collins, has been clawing back support. New Zealanders are also voting on two other issues - on legalising recreational cannabis and euthanasia - topics that have split opinions in the country.

In the second election debate on Wednesday, when asked by the moderator if she has ever used cannabis, Ardern said: "Yes I did, a long time ago." But she said she will only reveal which way she voted on the cannabis referendum after the election.

"I made a clear decision that I want the public of New Zealand to decide this and I want this not to be about politics," she said. Collins, however, said she has never used cannabis and would vote against it.

In the wide-ranging debate, both leaders were also asked if U.S. President Donald Trump was a dangerous influence on the world. Collins said Trump had done well recently on the peace deal between Israel and some Gulf nations.

"Actually that's better than war. He hasn't been ready to rush into war," said Collins. Ardern shot back saying: "It is a worry when the best thing you can say is we haven't had war?"

Ardern last month slammed Trump's comments that New Zealand was experiencing a surge in COVID-19 as "patently wrong". "The idea that we would be compared to the outbreak in the U.S. by President Trump, I totally reject that and I stand by my response," said Ardern, whose brand of liberal, inclusive and compassionate leadership has led to some people labelling her "the anti-Trump".

New Zealand has had 25 coronavirus related deaths, among the lowest in the world, while fatalities in the United States have crossed 200,000. The comments came just hours after Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

O.P. Jindal Global University Establishes the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling - Studies relating to Mental Health Need to be Prioritised in India

JGU Launches the 10th School on the eve of its 11th Anniversary and Announces the B.A. Psychology UG ProgrammeSonipat, 30 September 2020 The O.P. Jindal Global University JGU on Tuesday, 29 September established a new school Jindal School o...

Germany welcomes China climate goal, sees need for EU action

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed Chinas plan to be carbon-neutral by 2060, contrasting it with the US failure to abide by the goals of the Paris climate accord. In a speech on Wednesday to Germanys Parliament, Merkel stressed th...

Trial in France over artwork seized in anti-colonial protest

A Congolese activist and four others are going on trial Wednesday on theft charges for trying to remove a 19th-century African funeral pole from a Paris museum, as part of campaign of protests against colonial-era plundering. Emery Mwazulu ...

UK considered sending asylum seekers to south Atlantic, FT reports

Britain considered a plan to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles away to holding centers on its remote overseas territories in the south Atlantic but the idea, described as ludicrous by opponents, was later dropped, the Financial Times reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020