Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo, in Rome, pushes criticism of religious freedom in China

Vatican officials expressed surprise last week when, ahead of his planned visit to Rome, Pompeo published an essay in a conservative Catholic magazine that sharply criticised the Holy See for plans to renew a two-year-old agreement with Beijing. Pompeo said the deal, which gives the pope some say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, endangers the Vatican's moral authority.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:09 IST
Pompeo, in Rome, pushes criticism of religious freedom in China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked China's record on religious freedom on Wednesday, during a visit to Rome that has been overshadowed by his criticism of the Vatican for pursuing closer ties with Beijing. "Nowhere is religious freedom under assault more than in China," Pompeo told a symposium hosted by the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See, saying the Chinese Communist Party was looking to "to snuff out the lamp of freedom ... on a horrifying scale".

Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who has portrayed himself as a champion of religious rights, denounced Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, and said all religious groups faced repression. "The Chinese Communist Party has battered every religious community in China, Protestant house churches, Tibetan Buddhists, Falun Gong devotees and more. Nor of course have Catholics been spared this wave of repression," he said.

China has consistently defended its human rights record and has denied any mistreatment of Uighurs. Vatican officials expressed surprise last week when, ahead of his planned visit to Rome, Pompeo published an essay in a conservative Catholic magazine that sharply criticised the Holy See for plans to renew a two-year-old agreement with Beijing.

Pompeo said the deal, which gives the pope some say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, endangers the Vatican's moral authority. Vatican officials say that while the arrangement is not perfect, it is an improvement after decades during which Chinese Catholics who recognise the pope were forced underground. The administration of President Donald Trump has made its hard line on China a central issue in the campaign for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump is also strongly aligned with conservative Protestant and Catholic movements, including some that are openly critical of Pope Francis.

Pompeo is due to hold talks on Thursday with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat. Pope Francis saw Pompeo when he came to Italy last year but no such meeting is scheduled this time around.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State expanding its presence in South Asia under Pakistan's patronage, say experts

After the fall of the caliphate in Syria and Iraq, the Islamic State is fast spreading its network in South Asia, the region which already has a large number of terrorist and extremist groups. ISIS sympathisers, some of them former Taliban ...

Verdict after long wait, but truth has won: Indore MP on Babri demolition case

Asserting that the decision of the special CBI court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case came after a long wait of 28 years, BJP MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, on Wednesday said that finally truth has won. Lies c...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls increase more than expected in September

U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, but diminishing government financial assistance and a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country could slow the labor markets recovery from the pandemic. Private payr...

UK PM Johnson scolded for 'contempt' of parliament over COVID-19 rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.In a rare intervention by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020