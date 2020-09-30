Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truth prevailed: Ex-Sena MP accused in Babri demolition

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by the special CBI court. The court in Lucknow said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:53 IST
Truth prevailed: Ex-Sena MP accused in Babri demolition

Former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Wednesday welcomed a CBI special court's verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case. "Truth has prevailed," the 80-year-old former mayor of Thane told PTI, after attending the hearing through video conference.

The court said there is no conclusive proof against the accused. Pradhan had earlier been granted bail in the case. The first mayor of Thane near Mumbai while he was with the Sena, Pradhan is now with the BJP.

"Truth always prevails. We have full faith in the judiciary," he said. Pradhan was once a trusted associate of Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray and helped the party grow in the Konkan region and Maharashtra.

Local BJP leader Om Prakash Sharma, who was among the 'karsevaks' from Thane to Ayodhya in December 1992, also welcomed the court verdict, adding he was happy that all the accused have been acquitted. All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by the special CBI court.

The court in Lucknow said there was no conclusive proof against the accused. The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The accused also include Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father cremated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Shrikrishna Birla died at the age of 92 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.Speaker Om Birla and his elder ...

NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman

The NHRC has issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the states police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher, dollar gains on last day of choppy quarter

Global equity markets inched higher and safe haven assets including the dollar gained Wednesday as rising COVID-19 cases and a chaotic U.S. presidential debate weighed on investor sentiment on the last day of a turbulent quarter.President D...

Cong will celebrate Diwali with people after bypolls: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will regain power in the state after the byelections to 28 Assembly seats. The former chief minister was addressing a poll rally in Sitamau in Suvasar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020