Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sierra Leone anti-graft body summons ex-president Koroma for questioning

Sierra Leone's anti-corruption body has summoned former president Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning under oath over allegations of graft while in office, it said on Wednesday. The summons by the anti-graft commission is the latest move in a campaign by Koroma's successor, President Julius Maada Bio, to call to account the previous administration that Maada Bio says took the country to the brink of economic collapse.

Reuters | Freetown | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:33 IST
Sierra Leone anti-graft body summons ex-president Koroma for questioning
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

Sierra Leone's anti-corruption body has summoned former President Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning under oath over allegations of graft while in office, it said on Wednesday.

The summons by the anti-graft commission is the latest move in a campaign by Koroma's successor, President Julius Maada Bio, to call to account the previous administration that Maada Bio says took the country to the brink of economic collapse. It concerns alleged wrongdoing in connection with mining, construction, and procurement contracts, and follows an order on Tuesday to bar Koroma and 111 officials from leaving the country after a judge-led inquiry alleged that they illicitly enriched themselves during his 2007-2018 tenure.

"The former president's chief security officer received the notice on his behalf this morning at his residence in Makeni," anti-corruption commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala told Reuters. Koroma had been ordered to answer questions from the commission - which has prosecuting powers - in person on Oct. 5, he said.

Koroma was not available for comment but has denied any wrongdoing in the past and said corruption allegations are part of a long-running smear campaign. The former ruling All People's Congress party, which Koroma still leads, has rejected the inquiry's findings as "politically motivated, legally flawed and procedurally defective". It plans to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

Koroma's Makeni property is among assets worth $200 million the government has ordered Koroma and the officials forfeit or repay after the inquiry released its report last Friday. An earlier report commissioned by Maada Bio accused the previous administration of exploiting an Ebola outbreak in the West African country for personal gain.

Sierra Leone, recovering from a decade of civil war that ended in 2002, saw its economy contract more than 20% in 2015 due to a slump in global commodity prices and the Ebola epidemic that had peaked a year earlier.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata hands over 104 acres of land for expansion & renovation of Bagdogra Airport

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over 104-acres of land to the authorities of Bagdogra Airport for its expansion, renovation, and upgradation.She expressed hope that once the necessary works are carried out the...

Anthem to pay nearly USD 40M settlement over 2015 cyberattack

Health insurer Anthem has agreed to another multimillion-dollar settlement over a cyberattack on its technology that exposed the personal information of nearly 79 million people. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday that it wil...

Two arrested for ATM frauds in Ludhiana

Two persons have been arrested in Ludhiana for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees by replacing their ATM cards on the pretext of helping them in making banking transactions at the kiosks, police said Wednesday. Sandeep Kumar...

Athletics-New course, old rivals as Kipchoge and Bekele face off in London

An unfamiliar course, poor weather and the absence of 750,000 cheering fans suggest a world record is unlikely in Sundays London Marathon but long-standing rivals Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele could still produce a race for the ages.Af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020