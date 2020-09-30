Maha BJP raises issue of women's safety at COVID-19 centres

A delegation led by Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Wednesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to raise the issue of safety of women at COVID-19 centres. The delegation submitted memorandums to the governor and the minister on the issue.

"The issue of women's safety at COVID-19 centres has become quite serious. Several instances of atrocities against women have come to fore since March. But it has been seen that the state government is not serious about it," Wagh alleged in a statement after meeting Koshyari and Deshmukh. The saffron party's state unit vice-president suggested that male and female patients be admitted in separate wards at COVID-19 centres and police security be given to wards with female patients.

The delegation also demanded that apart from the accused, staffers working at COVID-19 centres should also be held responsible in cases of atrocities against women. Some BJP workers led by Wagh also raised slogans outside Mantralaya here demanding answers on the issues.

Taking to Twitter, Wagh later also asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about when he will issue standard operating procedures to tackle atrocities against women at COVID-19 centres. "When will you bring the 'Disha law' to stop atrocities on minor girls/women?" she tweeted.

Wagh, however, did not specify any particular incident in her tweet or in the official statement. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had earlier talked about bringing a law in line with the "Disha Act" of Andhra Pradesh to expedite trials of crimes against women.