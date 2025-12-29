Uddhav Thackeray Unveils COVID Era Achievements Amid Civic Poll Race

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming civic elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray unveiled a booklet on Sunday, highlighting his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic when he led the Maharashtra government.

Focusing on crisis management, the booklet details various actions taken under Thackeray's leadership as the chief minister, particularly in high-density areas like Dharavi and Mumbai, during the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's rule from 2019 to 2022.

With civic elections scheduled for January 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The electoral race, particularly for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, holds significant stakes for Uddhav Thackeray, aiming to recapture control of one of India's wealthiest civic bodies.