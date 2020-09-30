Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:08 IST
Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show
Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on Wednesday.

An estimated 28.7 million people tuned in on broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, below the roughly 45 million viewers million who watched Trump debate former first lady Hillary Clinton on those channels in 2016. Data from additional networks was due to be released later on Wednesday.

In a chaotic 90-minute faceoff ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Biden and Trump battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy The early figures suggest the final total television tally will rank well below the record 84 million for the first Trump-Clinton debate in 2016, a rare number in an age of digital streaming.

The TV numbers do not include people who watched via online platforms, which are growing in popularity as traditional TV viewership declines.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid heads for lockdown after Spain announces new virus restrictions

Madrid residents are set to be barred from leaving the city except on essential trips under new coronavirus restrictions announced by the Spanish government on Wednesday.The citys borders will also be closed to outsiders for non-necessary v...

Multiplex operators welcome govt's directive to open cinemas with 50 pc capacity

Cinema operators on Wednesday welcomed the governments guideline permitting opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. The Multiplex Association of India MAI said it would ...

Cricket betting racket busted in Telangana, one held with Rs 2 lakh

A cricket betting racket was busted on Wednesday with the seizure of Rs 2 lakh and arrest of one man by the Telangana Police. As per the police statement, the Hyderabad City Commissioners Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Saifabad Pol...

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules to aid 'orderly discussion'

The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it will take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, following widespread criticism. The 90-minute debate on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020