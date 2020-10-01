Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-minister Solanki recovers from COVID-19 after 101 days

Former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, who tested positive for coronavirus in June this year, was discharged on Thursday after being in hospital for 101 days. I urge people not to take coronavirus lightly.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:52 IST
Ex-minister Solanki recovers from COVID-19 after 101 days

Former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, who tested positive for coronavirus in June this year, was discharged on Thursday after being in hospital for 101 days. Talking to mediapersons after being discharged, the 66-year-old Congress leader thanked doctors of a city-based private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, for saving his life and providing him good medical care.

Solanki, a resident of Borsad town in Gujarat's Anand district, was first admitted to a hospital in Vadodara on June 22. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 30. "I was overconfident and under the impression that nothing would happen to me. That is why I kept meeting people and did not take precautions. I urge people not to take coronavirus lightly. Please wear mask, because that is better than getting hospitalised," Solanki said.

He said his recovery despite several complications is "nothing short of a miracle"..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Prashant Bhushan moves SC seeking review of fine imposed on him in contempt case

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its August 31 judgement imposing a fine of Re 1 on him in connection with criminal contempt of court case over his tweets. Notably, Bhushan h...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Gauff crashes out of French OpenAmerican teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out in the second round of the French Open after losing her way following a solid opening set in a 4-6 6-2 7-5 de...

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

British and EU trade negotiators have failed to close the gap on state aid, a key element barring their new agreement on post-Brexit trade ties, officials and diplomatic sources with the bloc said as 27 national leaders gather in Brussels o...

6-yr-old killed after being hit by patrol vehicle in Hyderabad

A six-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a patrol vehicle of Mangalhat police station in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Confirnming the incident, Inspector Ranaveer Reddy told ANI over phone that the patrolling car of Mangalhat police stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020