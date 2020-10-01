Yogi Adityanath should take strict action against jungle raj in UP: Anil Deshmukh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should focus on taking action against the 'jungle raj' in his own state, rather than giving advice, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday. "We saw Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth giving advice to others during the past some months. I suggest him to take care of his state and take strict action against 'jungle raj' prevailing there," Deshmukh told ANI here.

"Further, even the victim's family members were not allowed to take part in the cremation in the Hathras incident," he added. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have left for Hathras to meet victim's family members today.

The 19-year-old gang rape victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She was brought to the hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. An official had earlier said that the last rites were performed at the victim's native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)