TN CM, Dy CM, Stalin greet President Kovind on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday. Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as thePresident on July 25, 2017.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday. Palaniswami sent a bouquet to Kovind and said: "I have great pleasure in conveying my warm felicitations and best wishes to you on the joyous occasion of your birthday. I pray the Almighty to grant you many more years of good health to serve the nation and the people." Panneerselvam, extending his hearty wishes, said he prayed to the Almighty to bless the President with good health,peace and happiness to continue his valuable, selfless serviceto the nation and its people.

Stalin praised Kovind as among the most distinguished leaders of the nation and wished him good health and a long life. Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as thePresident on July 25, 2017.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.

