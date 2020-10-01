Matter of shame Odisha ranked second in molestation cases: Cong leader in Assembly

The Odisha Congress, during Thursday's Assembly session, expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women, and said that it was a "matter of shame" that the state has been placed at the second spot for molestation cases by an NCRB report. Congress Legislature Party Leader Narasingha Mishra also sought a probe into an allegation of misbehaviour by a woman at a COVID-19 facility in Bolangir district.

"Crimes against women have increased in the state. Odisha came second in molestation cases after Uttar Pradesh, and leads in cybercrimes.

"If the state's population was to be considered, Odisha actually tops the list in molestation cases. This is shameful," Mishra said during the Zero Hour. At least 20,274 cases of crimes against women were registered in the coastal state in 2018, and the number spiralled to 23,183 a year later, he said.

Odisha registered 11,318 molestation cases (section 354 of IPC) in 2019. This included 2,818 women, who were assaulted with the intent to disrobe (section 354B of IPC) -- which is the highest in the country, Mishra said, quoting the NCRB report. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Odisha stands eighth in the country with 1,383 rape cases (victims above 18 years).

The state saw 1,505 child rape cases in 2019, the seventh-highest in India, the Congress leader pointed out. Mishra also said he had drawn the attention of the DGP to the Bolangir case, but no action has been taken.

A woman had recently alleged that an AYUSH doctor had misbehaved with her at a COVID-19 facility in Bolangir. Speaker S N Patro, upon hearing about the Bolangir incident, asked the health and family welfare minister to inquire into the matter.

The Congress leader further maintained that cybercrimes has increased drastically in Odisha. The number of such crimes rose from 843 in 2018 to 1485 in 2019, an increase of nearly 76 per cent.