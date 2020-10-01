Jaishankar condoles passing away of late Amir of Kuwait

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended deepest condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Amir of Kuwait, and signed a condolence book at the embassy of the country. Calling him a visionary leader and a true friend of India, Jaishankar said the immense contributions of the Sheikh in enhancing bilateral relations of the two nations will always be cherished

"Signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Kuwait, extending deepest condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, late Amir of the State of Kuwait," Jaishankar tweeted

"A visionary leader and a true friend of India, the immense contributions of His Highness in enhancing our bilateral relations will always be cherished," he said in another tweet.