Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech PM Babis urges EU leaders to discuss pandemic shortfalls

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:09 IST
Czech PM Babis urges EU leaders to discuss pandemic shortfalls
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday that EU leaders should be discussing shortfalls in cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic as his country faced a troubling second wave of infections.

Babis said EU leaders meeting for a summit from Thursday had forgotten to put the most important topic on its agenda - COVID-19 - saying that cooperation between epidemiologists and health ministers was not working.

"Now our country is facing the second wave. We were one of the best during the first wave, but now of course we are in a different situation and we don't want to close the economy anymore," he said on arrival for the summit in Brussels.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Canadian teenager Fernandez reaches third round in Paris

Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time as she beat experienced Polona Hercog 6-4 3-6 6-1 at the French Open on Thursday. Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the draw after an...

NFL-Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19. The ...

Parliamentary amendments to provisions of emergency are product of experiences: SC

The amendments to the constitutional provisions on emergency that sought to prevent their abuse were the product of experiences gained from the excesses of the emergency which showed that uncontrolled power and unbridled discretion provided...

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' not releasing on Diwali

Superstar Akshay Kumars much-awaited action feature Sooryavanshi will not be releasing on Diwali, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar said on Thursday.&#160;&#160; The studio had announced in June this year that the film wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020