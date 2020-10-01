Bharti never made statement taking responsibility for demolition of structure at Ayodhya: ASG

A law officer Thursday asserted that BJP leader Uma Bharti never made any statement taking any responsibility for the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya in 1992 and refuted reports about Justice M. S. Liberhan's remarks in this regard. “Justice M S Liberhan's statement 'Uma Bharti categorically took responsibility for it (demolition of Babri Masjid)' reported in the print media today is not true. “As the counsel representing Advani ji, Joshi ji & Uma Bharti ji before the Liberhan Commission, I was privy to each and every statement recorded by the Commission over 14 years,” Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain said. In a series of tweets, Jain also said that Bharti never made any such statement taking onus for the demolition.

“Uma Ji never made any such statement taking any responsibility for the demolition. In fact, she stated that she was sent by Advani ji to the crowd to persuade them against demolishing the structure but Kar-Sewaks sent her back, asking her to go away & to not come again. “Justice Liberhan himself mentions what I stated about Uma Bharti ji in para 124.15 in Chapter 10 of the Report of Liberhan Ayodhya Commission of Enquiry submitted by him. Justice Liberhan's statement made today thus runs contrary to even his own report! ,” Jain, the former MP from Chandigarh, tweeted. Justice Liberhan on Wednesday told a national daily that, he found it was a civil conspiracy.

"I still believe in it. From all the evidence produced before me, it was clear that the Babri Masjid demolition was meticulously planned.I remember Uma Bharti categorically took responsibility for it. It was not an unseen force that demolished the mosque, human beings did it.” Justice Liberian had said. Justice Liberhan had headed the one-man commission set up on December 16, 1992 to "ascertain only the events, facts and circumstances leading up to the demolition of the structure at Ayodhya and certain connected matters".

The panel had submitted its report 17 years later after examining over 100 witnesses. In its report, the commission had blamed the Sangh Pariwar and the RSS of financing and executing the demolition of the disputed structure on December 1992.