Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finally, a government after 652 days: New Belgian PM debuts at EU summit

Belgium's new premier arrived for a European Union summit on Thursday fresh from his swearing-in ceremony, exultantly bumping elbows with fellow leaders as he told them his country finally had a proper government after 652 days. Summits of the 27-nation EU had become used to a "caretaker" Belgian prime minister since December 2018 when the ruling coalition collapsed, leading to Belgium's longest ever stretch without a government.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:43 IST
Finally, a government after 652 days: New Belgian PM debuts at EU summit
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Belgium's new premier arrived for a European Union summit on Thursday fresh from his swearing-in ceremony, exultantly bumping elbows with fellow leaders as he told them his country finally had a proper government after 652 days.

Summits of the 27-nation EU had become used to a "caretaker" Belgian prime minister since December 2018 when the ruling coalition collapsed, leading to Belgium's longest ever stretch without a government. But Alexander De Croo, a Flemish liberal who had served as acting finance minister in the caretaker government since an inconclusive election 16 months ago, was sworn in on Monday just five hours before sitting down with EU leaders.

"I'm very happy to be here and to meet my colleagues for the first time, I'm happy to announce in Belgium we finally have a new government," he told them. Belgium's deep decentralisation and linguistic divide between Flanders and the French-speaking Wallonia have often delayed forming a government. After a 2010 election, the country took a world record 541 days to assemble one.

During the latest hiatus, interim premier Sophie Wilmes was criticised for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country that is home to EU institutions and NATO. Beyond containing the pandemic, which has killed more than 10,000 people in the country of 11 million, De Croo's seven-party coalition will face the challenge of reviving an economy that contracted by 14.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

"Our country, our economy, our companies cannot afford new generalised lockdowns," de Croo told Belgian lawmakers on Thursday, promising environmental reforms, a rise in minimum pension payments, and an extension of paternity leave. As he seeks a vote of confidence in the Belgium parliament on Saturday, his government has attracted attention for being the country's first gender-balanced one. Wilmes became Belgium's first female foreign minister while women were appointed as interior and defence ministers for the first time too.

Green EU lawmaker Petra de Sutter became the first transgender federal minister, landing a deputy premier job in charge of state-owned companies and public administration.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPCThey also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the co...

Woman and two children died by suicide by jumping in front of train

A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assams Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pat...

Dismiss Yogi Adityanath government, demands Cong leader

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Talking to PTI here, Raut, who is also c...

Namibia faces tough challenge to reverse apartheid legacy -president

Namibian President Hage Geingob said on Thursday that the southwestern African country must take care in its efforts to reverse the legacy of racist white minority rule, so as not to be seen as grabbing wealth.Speaking at a virtual session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020