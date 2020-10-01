US Senate's Schumer says Pelosi, Trump administration not in agreement on coronavirus aid

US Senate's Schumer says Pelosi, Trump administration not in agreement on coronavirus aidReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:50 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he had just spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were still not in agreement on a coronavirus relief package.
"I spoke to Speaker Pelosi a few minutes ago, and they are not in an agreement yet, they have a lot of issues of disagreement," Schumer told reporters who asked about Pelosi's talks with Mnuchin. Pelosi and Mnuchin had been scheduled to talk by phone at 1 pm EDT/1700 GMT, a source familiar with the talks said earlier.
