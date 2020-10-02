Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump vows to reverse 'ridiculous' move to make Navy SEAL ethos gender-neutral

Earlier this week, the Navy said it would be making its ethos gender-neutral, by removing the word "man," since it was written prior to women being allowed to serve in the SEALs. The changes already appear on the Naval Special Warfare Command website. Trump replied to a tweet on Thursday about the change by saying: "I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately!" The Navy referred questions to the White House. A defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Navy had not briefed Trump on the changes and he appeared to have heard about it on Twitter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 06:15 IST
Trump vows to reverse 'ridiculous' move to make Navy SEAL ethos gender-neutral

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a military decision to make the Navy SEAL ethos gender-neutral was "ridiculous" and vowed to overturn it, his latest move to intervene in lower-level military affairs ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Earlier this week, the Navy said it would be making its ethos gender-neutral, by removing the word "man," since it was written prior to women being allowed to serve in the SEALs. The changes already appear on the Naval Special Warfare Command website.

Trump replied to a tweet on Thursday about the change by saying: "I will be overturning this ridiculous order immediately!" The Navy referred questions to the White House.

A defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Navy had not briefed Trump on the changes and he appeared to have heard about it on Twitter. There is increasing concern that Trump is politicizing the U.S. military, which is meant to be apolitical, as he campaigns for re-election.

Those concerns came to a head after Trump threatened to deploy active-duty troops to quell civil unrest in U.S. cities over the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck. Last month, Trump said his administration would not be shutting down the Stars and Stripes military newspaper as announced by the Pentagon earlier this year.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets mixed in early trade, Tokyo edges up after trading outage

Asian markets were little changed on Friday, as a U.S. stimulus deal remained out of reach and investors waited on fresh U.S. employment data for a read on the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...

5.74 crore e-way bills generated in Sept; signs of economic growth: Finance Secy

Finance Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday said more than 5.74 crore e-way bills have been generated in September and these are affirmative signs of economic growth as the business activities are unlocking gradually and despite th...

Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including "Proud Boys"

President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned all white supremacists including the Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, following comments he made in the first presidential debate earlier this week that were viewed as embo...

Boeing picks South Carolina over Seattle for 787 production

Boeing said Thursday it will shut down the original assembly line for its two-aisle 787 jetliner near Seattle and consolidate the planes production in South Carolina as the airline industry tries to weather the global pandemic. The move wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020