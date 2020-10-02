Left Menu
Development News Edition

After bitter debate, Trump, Biden to speak at charity event

In 1996, the Archdiocese of New York decided not to invite then-President Bill Clinton and his Republican challenger, Bob Dole, reportedly because of Clinton's veto of a late-term abortion ban. This year's dinner comes as Biden and Trump make fierce plays for Catholic voters, a large swath of the electorate that spans the US political spectrum, including a significant slice of swing voters in battleground states.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 07:24 IST
After bitter debate, Trump, Biden to speak at charity event

After a week in which they brawled in a debate and flayed each other on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were making appearances Thursday night at an annual event meant to promote collegiality and good humour. It probably helps that they will be speaking remotely. The two rivals are the entertainment at the 75th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, which went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's appearance at the dinner four years ago along with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton produced some laughs, but several cringe-worthy moments, too. When Trump described Clinton as corrupt, he crossed the line for many of those in attendance and was booed loudly.

Fast forward four years, and now Trump and Biden have the challenge of poking fun at themselves and each other after a debate night in which Biden called the president a “clown” and “the worst president America has ever had” while Trump questioned Biden's intelligence and attacked his son Hunter. The dinner raises millions of dollars for Catholic charities and has traditionally shown that those vying to lead the nation can get along, or pretend to, for one night.

The event has become a tradition for presidential candidates since Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy appeared together in 1960. In 1996, the Archdiocese of New York decided not to invite then-President Bill Clinton and his Republican challenger, Bob Dole, reportedly because of Clinton's veto of a late-term abortion ban.

This year's dinner comes as Biden and Trump make fierce plays for Catholic voters, a large swath of the electorate that spans the US political spectrum, including a significant slice of swing voters in battleground states. The former vice president talks often of his Irish Catholic roots.

He regularly attends Mass, including when he travels, and he talks often of the role that his faith has played in his life, saying that it “gave me purpose” and “hope” after the deaths of his first wife and young daughter in a car accident in 1972 and the death of his son Beau Biden in 2015. Nonetheless, the Smith dinner could present some tensions for Biden, even in virtual form. The host, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, represents the outspoken social conservative base of US Catholicism. Dolan spoke during the Republican National Convention and for years, including when he led the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, was a frequent cable news presence touting the church's opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.

Biden emphasizes other aspects of faith. In one campaign ad, Biden is shown talking about Pope Francis, who has urged Catholics not to focus so vociferously on the church's opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage at the expense of social justice. Meanwhile, Trump has won favour with many Catholics for his anti-abortion policies and support for “school choice."

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets mixed in early trade, Tokyo edges up after trading outage

Asian markets were little changed on Friday, as a U.S. stimulus deal remained out of reach and investors waited on fresh U.S. employment data for a read on the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacifi...

5.74 crore e-way bills generated in Sept; signs of economic growth: Finance Secy

Finance Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday said more than 5.74 crore e-way bills have been generated in September and these are affirmative signs of economic growth as the business activities are unlocking gradually and despite th...

Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including "Proud Boys"

President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned all white supremacists including the Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, following comments he made in the first presidential debate earlier this week that were viewed as embo...

Boeing picks South Carolina over Seattle for 787 production

Boeing said Thursday it will shut down the original assembly line for its two-aisle 787 jetliner near Seattle and consolidate the planes production in South Carolina as the airline industry tries to weather the global pandemic. The move wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020