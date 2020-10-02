Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence sends prayers to Trump after COVID news

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 12:06 IST
Pence sends prayers to Trump after COVID news

Vice President Mike Pence says he and his wife, Karen, are sending their “love and prayers” to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the Trumps announced early Friday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus

Pence says on Twitter, “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery.” Trump's positive test came just hours after he confirmed late Thursday that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Pence had been tested after the Trumps' and Hicks' diagnoses.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pb CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of killed soldier

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a soldier from the state killed along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Havildar Kuldeep S...

Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recover after they test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirusTrump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US pres...

'The beers are cold': Australia to open up to New Zealanders after COVID border shutdown

New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to Australia without having to self-quarantine as COVID-19 infections slow and Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said on Friday. New Ze...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to attend prayer meeting for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki Temple today

In the wake of Hathras incident, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to attend a prayer meeting organised by its Delhi unit at citys Valmiki Temple today. The Congress has asked its p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020