UK and EU still have very significant issues to resolve - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:13 IST
UK and EU still have very significant issues to resolve - minister

Some very significant issues remain to be resolved in talks between Britain and the European Union about their future post-Brexit trade relationship, British housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday.

Jenrick also told BBC radio it was too early to say what a conversation scheduled for Saturday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would involve. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Michael Holden)

