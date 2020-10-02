UK PM Johnson wishes Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19

UK PM Johnson wishes Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:33 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19.
"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady," Johnson, who was the first world leader to be hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, said on Twitter. "Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."