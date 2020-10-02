Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian ally Kyrgyzstan holds election on Sunday amid wave of discontent

If they succeed, "there will be protests and repeat elections", he said. If more people vote against everyone than for any one party, Kyrgyz law stipulates the vote must be repeated.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 15:03 IST
Russian ally Kyrgyzstan holds election on Sunday amid wave of discontent

Kyrgyzstan, Russia's closest ally in Central Asia, will vote in a parliamentary election on Sunday amid signs of widespread disaffection with the ruling elite.

Potential unrest in the impoverished mountainous nation could add to the woes of the Kremlin, which faces sanctions over the suspected poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a political crisis in Belarus and conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Hundreds of people staged an "independence march" protest in the capital Bishkek on Sunday after a video surfaced online in which a pro-presidential party leader spoke of a need to integrate more closely with Russia.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday, suggested the protesters were working against the 6.5 million population of the former Soviet republic, which hosts a Russian military air base. "Forces opposed to the stability and development of our country have stepped up their activity on the eve of the election," he said.

The country has a history of instability: in the past 15 years, two presidents have been toppled by revolts and a third is in prison after falling out with his successor. A vote against all parties was the most popular choice of respondents to a rare nationwide opinion poll conducted on behalf of the U.S.-backed International Republican Institute in August. The poll also showed 53% of respondents believed the country was headed in the wrong direction.

Respondents chose unemployment and the COVID-19 pandemic as their top concerns. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product to plunge 9.5% this year, its worst performance in 20 years. Many of the 16 parties contesting 120 seats in the unicameral legislature are new and two of the three parties which led the IRI poll are now defunct.

One of them is the Social Democratic party which won most seats in the previous vote and backed Jeenbekov but split after a rift between him and ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. Kyrgyz political analyst Mars Sariyev said government opponents were trying to promote voting against all. If they succeed, "there will be protests and repeat elections", he said.

If more people vote against everyone than for any one party, Kyrgyz law stipulates the vote must be repeated.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Showtime renews hit drama series 'Billions' for sixth season

Critically-acclaimed series Billions has been ordered for sixth season by Showtime. In a statement, the network also announced that actor Corey Stoll, who guest starred as Mike Prince in season five, will return as a series regular.Created ...

INS Shivaji conducts series of activities as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, INS Shivaji conducted a series of activities from 15 Sep to 02 Oct 2020. The Establishment drove a massive campaign to spread awareness regarding proper segregation and disposal of waste, through lectu...

Citi analysts says UK and EU on course for rudimentary Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union remain on course to strike a basic deal for their future, post-Brexit trade relationship, analysts at U.S. bank Citi said on Friday.On balance, the two sides are still converging on a rudimentary Brexit deal, ...

Soccer-Bayern, Leipzig players back for Germany duty in Nations League

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players, who were rested for Germanys previous set of international matches last month, were called up on Friday for their upcoming Nations League games with coach Joachim Loew naming a 29-man squad. Among those...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020