Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron launches crackdown on "Islamist separatism" in Muslim communities

President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Friday to fight "Islamist separatism" which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France. France has struggled with homegrown Islamist militancy for years but Macron's government is increasingly worried by broader signs of radicalisation - often non-violent - within Muslim communities, French officials say.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:25 IST
Macron launches crackdown on "Islamist separatism" in Muslim communities

President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Friday to fight "Islamist separatism" which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.

France has struggled with homegrown Islamist militancy for years but Macron's government is increasingly worried by broader signs of radicalisation - often non-violent - within Muslim communities, French officials say. They cite the refusal of some Muslim men to shake women's hands, swimming pools that impose alternate time slots for men and women, girls of as young as four being told to wear full-face veils, and a proliferation of 'madrassa' religious schools.

More than 250 people have been killed on French soil over the past five years in attacks by Islamist militants or individuals inspired by jihadist groups. "What we need to fight is Islamist separatism," Macron said during a visit to the impoverished Paris suburb of Les Mureaux. "The problem is an ideology which claims its own laws should be superior to those of the Republic."

France follows a strict form of secularism, known as "laicite", which is designed to separate religion and public life. The principle was enshrined in law in 1905 after anti-clerical struggles with the Catholic Church. In recent decades, the growing desire among French Muslims to express their religious identity has shifted the focus of balancing religious and secular needs onto Islam.

Many French Muslims, though, have long complained of discrimination and marginalisation that have contributed to poverty and social alienation within their communities. LEGISLATION

At the heart of the matter is the question of what it means to be French in a country with Europe's largest Muslim minority - numbering around 5 million or 7-8% of the population. Macron says assertive Islamist religious practices are "separatist" because they threaten in his view to secede from French institutions and rules, his advisers say.

A bill tackling Islamist separatism will be sent to parliament early next year, the president said. Among the measures in the draft law, Macron said home-schooling will be severely restricted to avoid having children being "indoctrinated" in unregistered schools that deviate from the national curriculum.

Prefects - local representatives of the central government - will be given the power to annul decisions by mayors to restrict school cafeterias or swimming pools to women or men only. There was no immediate reaction from Muslim communities.

Less than two years before the next presidential campaign, Macron is keen not to leave himself open to attacks from the far right and traditional conservative right-wing parties on law-and-order issues such as crime and immigration. Macron said Islam and radical Islamism should not be conflated and that he wanted to build an "enlightened Islam" in France.

The teaching of Arabic will be encouraged in France and an Institute of Islamology will be created, he said. But foreign imams will no longer be able to train clerics in France and there will be tighter controls on the financing of mosques. "There is a crisis of Islam everywhere, which is being corrupted by radical forms," Macron said. But he added that France had a responsibility in how the practice of Islam had evolved in France.

"We have created our own separatism," he said, citing the ghettoisation of some minority neighbourhoods.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for smuggling gold worth Rs 51.8 lakh by hiding it in rectum: Customs

Two people have been arrested by the customs officials for smuggling gold, worth nearly Rs 52 lakh, by concealing it in their rectum at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The accuse...

Soccer-Dest says heart told him to choose Barca over Bayern

New Barcelona signing Sergino Dest said he followed his heart by turning down a move to European Champions Bayern Munich in favour of the Catalan side. Dest became the first United States international to join Barca on Thursday, signing fro...

Shramdan drive organized to mark birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

To commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 2nd October 2020, Shramdan drive was organized in the Department of Justice Jaisalmer House, Government of India, New Delhi on 02nd October 2020. All the officers and staff of the De...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive COVID-19

President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020