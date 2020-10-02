U.S. health secretary Azar says he tested negative for COVID

U.S. health secretary Azar says he tested negative for COVIDReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:29 IST
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday he has tested negative for COVID-19 after protectively being screened following news of President Donald Trump's postive test.
"Out of an abundance of caution I was tested for COVID-19 this morning and the result was negative. I will be testifying before Congress as scheduled," Azar wrote on Twitter.
