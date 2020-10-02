Senator Graham says Trump "upbeat" after COVID-19 test result - aide

Senator Graham says Trump "upbeat" after COVID-19 test result - aideReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:04 IST
President Donald Trump sounded upbeat on Friday morning after testing positive for COVID-19, when he spoke to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Graham aide said.
The president "sounded good, sounded upbeat" and asked first about the Senate Republican's confirmation hearing plans for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, said the aide. Plans to begin Barrett's hearings on Oct 12 remain unchanged by Trump's coronavirus test result.
