Mizoram Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo laid wreaths at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. The governor also launched a 3-day cleanliness drive being organised by the Assam Rifles to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

Speaking at the function, Pillai said Gandhiji taught us the importance of cleanliness. "Health, cleanliness and self-reliance are some of his invaluable teachings that the whole country is aspiring to achieve. In the spirit of Gandhi's teaching, co-operation is the key and everyone's participation is vital to attain Atma Nirbhar Bharat", he said.