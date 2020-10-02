Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those think of harming women's self-respect will face total destruction: Adityanath

Facing criticism in the wake of alleged rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who even think of harming the women's self-respect will face total destruction. The warning has come days after a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP’s Hathras by four men.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:52 IST
Those think of harming women's self-respect will face total destruction: Adityanath
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facing criticism in the wake of alleged rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who even think of harming the women's self-respect will face total destruction. Stressing that his government is committed to women's safety, Adityanath said such people will get an exemplary punishment. The warning has come days after a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras by four men. She died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning. Similarly, another case of a Dalit woman's death after alleged rape surfaced in the state. The woman died in Balrampur on her way to hospital. Taking to the Twitter on Friday, Adityanath said, "Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self-respect of women in UP is inevitable." "They will get such a punishment that will set an example for future. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of mothers and daughters," he said, adding that this is his government's "resolve and promise". The Hathras woman had succumbed to severe injuries she suffered when she was allegedly assaulted by four upper caste men in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14. She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time. But police claimed they had the family's consent for the cremation.

The hurried funeral triggered outrage with opposition parties and other groups attacking the BJP government in UP over the state of law and order. Referring to the two cases, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be replaced or President's rule imposed in the state. The Allahabad High Court too sent out summons to top Uttar Pradesh officials over the Hathras incident. The Congress staged a dramatic protest, leading to the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two leaders were detained by UP police in Greater Noida, just outside Delhi, when they insisted on marching to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mahboa stone trader suicide: District police launches manhunt to nab its ex-SP

Mahoba UP Oct 2 PTI The Mahoba police on Friday arrested the city-based two stone traders for their alleged roles in abetting suicide by a fellow stone trader and has launched manhunt to nab the districts suspended SP Manilal Patidar and t...

We broke inertia in the system; Science at core of govt's efforts towards socio-eco transformations: Modi 

Asserting that his government broke inertia in the system to bring science at the core of its efforts towards socio-economic transformations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Indian diaspora to join the dream of Aatmanirbhar...

15 suffer burns as fireb at KPCL power plant, two serious

At least 15 people sustained burns, two of them seriously, when a fire broke out due to an oil spill in the power generation unit of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited at Yelahanka in the city on Friday morning, the KPCL said. All 15 p...

Athletics-Bekele ruled out of London Marathon with calf injury

Ethiopias Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, has withdrawn from Sundays London race with a calf injury which has put paid to his showdown with Kenyas world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Bekele said he picked up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020