The Latest: EU council head wishes Trump speedy recovery

Speaking in the name of all 27 EU leaders, European Council president Charles Michel wished Donald Trump a prompt recovery after the U.S. president and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking after a two-day meeting of heads of states and governments from the bloc in Brussels, Michel was asked by a reporter what lessons could be drawn from Trump's positive test.

"Of course, we all wish him a speedy recovery," Michel said, "But of course, personally I will not give health advice."