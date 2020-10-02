Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Israeli minister quits government over COVID-19 curbs on protests

Israel's tourism minister resigned on Friday in protest at a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the measure left him without a "shred of trust" in the veteran leader. Asaf Zamir will be replaced by Orit Farkash Hacohen, a fellow member of the Blue and White party, a party spokeswoman said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Israeli minister quits government over COVID-19 curbs on protests
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Israel's tourism minister resigned on Friday in protest at a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the measure left him without a "shred of trust" in the veteran leader.

Asaf Zamir will be replaced by Orit Farkash Hacohen, a fellow member of the Blue and White party, a party spokeswoman said. "My conscience does not allow me to stay in a government that prevents de facto protests," Zamir said on Facebook. "Even at its most difficult time, Netanyahu runs the country according to his own political interest."

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud, which forged a coalition government with Blue and White in May after a close election, called Zamir's resignation an attempt to shore up support from liberal Israelis angry with the premier. Blue and White is led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a Netanyahu rival. "Blue and White are sitting in a government while working against the government. It is time for them to decide whether to fight the disease, or fight the government," Likud said on Twitter.

Netanyahu has been facing protests over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and allegations of corruption, which he denies. Parliament on Wednesday approved a government-backed edict banning Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, tightening a second-wave coronavirus lockdown.

The government said it was aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections, but critics said its intention was to block protests near Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem. Dozens protested in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Police said 12 were arrested over "public disturbances".

Opinion polls show only about a quarter of the public has confidence in Netanyahu's handling of the pandemic, which had largely subsided during a March-May lockdown. New COVID-19 cases in Israel have risen above 7,000 a day among its 9 million population, overtaxing some hospitals.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maggots in patient's bedsores: Doctor, two head nurses suspended in Kerala

Three health workers, including a doctor in charge of the COVID care activties in the Medical college hospital here, have been suspended in connection with the incident relating to infestation of maggots in bedsores of a bedridden positive ...

US panel tackles race, poverty in virus vaccine priorities

A US advisory panel made recommendations Friday for who should be first in line to get COVID-19 vaccine, including a plea for special efforts by states and cities to get the shots to low-income minority groups. As expected, the panel recomm...

Senate Republicans push to confirm court pick Barrett despite Trump's COVID-19 status

Senate Republicans said on Friday they will carry on with the confirmation process for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite President Donald Trumps positive COVID-19 test, with Judiciary Committee hearings still set to begin...

TN CM, Dy CM attend events together for the first time days after standoff

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam together took part in public events here on Friday for the first time days after they crossed swords over who should be the ruling AIADMKs chief ministerial candidate fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020