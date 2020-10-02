Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home secy had warned that UP govt won't keep promise: Pawar on Babri case

Unfortunately, Godbole's opinion was not considered and what he anticipated took place," Pawar claimed. He also said that demands for construction of temples at similarly disputed sites in Kashi and Mathura were worrisome from the viewpoint of social harmony.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:45 IST
Home secy had warned that UP govt won't keep promise: Pawar on Babri case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Shard Pawar said on Friday that the then Union home secretary had warned before the demolition of the Babri mosque that the Uttar Pradesh government would not keep its promise to protect it. Pawar, who was in prime minister P V Narasimha Rao's cabinet when the mosque at Ayodhya was demolished by Kar Sevaks in December 1992, was speaking to reporters here.

A CBI court earlier this week acquitted 32 people including senior BJP leader L K Advani in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Asked about the verdict, Pawar said then Union home secretary Madhav Godbole had informed that Kalyan Singh-led UP government would not keep its promise of protecting the disputed structure.

"But prime minister P V Narasimha Rao was of the opinion that the Centre should trust the chief of the state. Unfortunately, Godbole's opinion was not considered and what he anticipated took place," Pawar claimed.

He also said that demands for construction of temples at similarly disputed sites in Kashi and Mathura were worrisome from the viewpoint of social harmony.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela receives shipment of Russian Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

Venezuela has received a shipment of the Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.The delivery is the first in Latin America and will allow Venezuela to participate in ...

Oppn spreading false info on farm laws: Union Minister

The opposition parties were indulging in spreading false information on the new farm legislation, claiming that the MSP for farm produce and markets would not be available but the NDA government has actually increased the MSP, Union Ministe...

World’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa lights up with LED show to honour Mahatma Gandhi

The UAEs iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa on Friday lit up with a colourful LED show in the honour of Mahatma Gandhis journey, celebrating his 151st birth anniversary. Be the change that you wish to see in the world- Immortal words spoken by ...

Iraq urged to investigate attacks on women human rights defenders

In a joint appeal on Friday, the seven experts also called on Baghdad to ensure that it was safe for everyone who stood up for peoples rights in the country.The development follows the deadly shooting in August of Dr Riham Yaqoub and the at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020