White House initiated contact tracing after aide tested positive, released Trump results within hour

Contact tracing was put into place at the White House immediately after Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.

"Immediately there was contact tracing that was put into place and all of the necessary procedures," McEnany said. She said Trump got his positive result on Thursday night. "Within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

"It's safe to say that you'll be seeing and hearing from the president as he moves forward with his working schedule," she added. "We're exploring a number of different ways to do that, but he wants to talk to the American people."