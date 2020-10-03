Brazil's President Bolsonaro wishes Trump a 'rapid recovery'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wished President Donald Trump a "rapid recovery" in a Facebook message on Friday night, shortly before the U.S. president arrived at a Washington-era military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I wish for a rapid recovery for the president of the U.S.A., Donald Trump, and the first lady, Melania," he wrote. "With faith in God, they will soon recover and the work of managing the country and his re-election campaign will not be affected."