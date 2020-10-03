Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Trump gets virus, Congress reconsiders testing its own

Congressional leaders said Friday they are taking a fresh look at requiring virus testing on Capitol Hill after President Donald Trump's virus infection revived fears of an outbreak in the close, increasingly tense quarters of the House and Senate.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 08:44 IST
After Trump gets virus, Congress reconsiders testing its own

Congressional leaders said Friday they are taking a fresh look at requiring virus testing on Capitol Hill after President Donald Trump's virus infection revived fears of an outbreak in the close, increasingly tense quarters of the House and Senate. Just hours after news of Trump's diagnosis shook Washington and the 2020 campaign, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, became the latest member of Congress to test positive for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

Each had appeared publicly without masks at various events; Lee attended the introduction Saturday of Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. As Trump's campaign cancelled or postponed in-person events, anxiety spiked on Capitol Hill, where testing and tracing is offered, but not required, for anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. "It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate.” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday morning about boosting or requiring testing in the Capitol.

“We haven't made a decision on that. In light of that we need to consult with our medical people,” Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters. He said one concern was doing reliable tests. Later, Pelosi's office referred to a statement from the Capitol physician reiterating the current policy.

The dilemma facing Congress remains similar to what confronts schools, houses of worship, workplaces and the White House as the virus rampages across the United States. Nationally and on Capitol Hill, there are no comprehensive plans requiring testing or wearing masks. For months, leaders in Congress have resisted boosting the voluntary testing system there or accepting tests from the White House, saying supplies should go to frontline workers and the rest of America. But they've taken other precautions. The Capitol has been closed to visitors since March, and most offices and committee hearings are at least partially conducted remotely. House members can vote by proxy through their colleagues, to cut down on the number of people milling around.

But Capitol Hill remains a potential disease vector by any measure. It's a warren of tunnels, parlours, tiny elevators and odd staircases traversed by chatty lawmakers who have flown in from all over. Many members are older and more vulnerable to infection. A few Republicans have refused to wear masks at times.

The potential for the virus to spread was abundant just in the last few days. Barrett visited with dozens of senators, including Lee, ahead of her confirmation hearings expected to begin October 12. Several members of Congress attended the first presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland, where members of the president's family removed their masks during the 95-minute exchange. And then there was Friday's House session.

Trump's diagnosis amped up the atmosphere. “I think it's time my colleagues who are, you know, denying the science to, you know, stop their flat earth nonsense and, and protect themselves and others," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

“Everyone in the Capitol complex needs to be tested,” tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. “Every Republican Senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine. No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis.” Republicans were far more muted on the need for additional COVID precautions. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, a podiatrist, pointed out that some tests have been unreliable. Asked if his colleagues should wear masks more often, he replied, “It would help.”

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

James and Falcao return to Colombia for World Cup qualifying

James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao have been summoned by Colombia for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile this month. The great news are James return to his place in soccer, playing and competing regularly, and ...

Napoli players left off Italy squad due to virus concerns

Key forward Lorenzo Insigne and other Napoli players have been left off Italys squad for upcoming matches due to concerns about the coronavirus. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Frid...

Mane the 2nd Liverpool player this week to contract virus

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this weekIve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms, Mane wrote on Instagram on...

IPL 13: Felt really bad when Williamson got run-out, says Priyam Garg

SunRisers Hyderabad SRH middle-order batsman Priyam Garg said that he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out due to a mix-up in the match against Chennai Super Kings CSK. While batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad were at 693 when G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020