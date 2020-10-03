Left Menu
Trump's diagnosis is a reminder to take coronavirus seriously: Biden

President Donald Trump, along with the first lady, being tested positive for COVID-19 is a "bracing reminder" to take the virus seriously, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said, urging people to wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 08:45 IST
President Donald Trump, along with the first lady, being tested positive for COVID-19 is a "bracing reminder" to take the virus seriously, his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said, urging people to wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing. “Sending my prayers (for) health and safety of the first lady and the president of the United States after they tested positive for COVID-19. My wife Jill and I pray that they will make a quick and full recovery,” Biden said at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a battle ground State.

“This is not a matter of politics. It's a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously. It's not going away automatically. We have to do our part to be responsible,” he said. Biden urged people to listen to experts, wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing.

"It means following the science, listening to the experts, washing hands, social distancing. It means wearing a mask in public and it means encouraging others to do so well. It means having masking mandates nationwide," Biden said. The Democratic presidential candidate emphasised on the importance of wearing masks, saying they are the most important, powerful public health tool.

“We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days, according to the head of the CDC, if everyone wears a mask in public. So, be patriotic. It's not about being a tough guy. It's about doing your part,” he asserted. “Wearing a mask is not only going to protect you, but it also protects those around you, your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, husband, wife, neighbour, coworker. Don't just do it for yourself. Do it for the people you love, people you work with,” Biden said.

The Democratic presidential candidate said the seriousness of this virus also underscores that people need regular testing with results turned around rapidly and that's available to everyone. “It's not just the folks in the White House or who travel with me that deserve regular testing. It's folks in the meatpacking and food processing plants, grocery store workers. Every single American deserves safety and peace of mind,” he said.

Biden said those who test positive for the virus need to particiapte in contact tracing to check the spread of the virus. “And it means we need transparency. Those who test positive need to participate in contact tracing so that everyone who they may have exposed can get tested themselves. That's how you stop transmission for any epidemic. It's basic,” he said.

“We need to take the science of fighting this disease seriously if we're going to save lives. And above all, the news is a reminder that we as a nation need to do better in dealing with this pandemic. Taking these steps is how we'll protect our self. And just as important is how we will protect one another,” the former vice president said. More than 2,07,000 Americans have died from this virus and there are more than seven million Americans who have been infected.

