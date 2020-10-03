Left Menu
Development News Edition

US lawmakers pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

"There are a very few human beings that ever walked this far...Mahatma Gandhi is such a man who made a difference not only in India but around the world and it was his leadership, his thoughts, his actions that inspired Dr Martin Luther King,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said on Friday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:37 IST
US lawmakers pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's life and thoughts inspired people across the globe and "changed the course of human history", US lawmakers have said as they paid glowing tributes to the global peace icon on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. "There are a very few human beings that ever walked this far...Mahatma Gandhi is such a man who made a difference not only in India but around the world and it was his leadership, his thoughts, his actions that inspired Dr Martin Luther King,” Congressman Gregory Meeks said on Friday. An influential Democratic Congressman from New York, Meeks is a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and part of the powerful Black Caucus later.

He paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Plaza, in front of the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC. Meeks said he knows the influence that Mahatma Gandhi had. Because of him, African-Americans across the US are in places of power, he said.

In a video message, Congressman Tom Souzzi said Mahatma Gandhi changed the "course of human history". “So many people were inspired by his actions. But when we think about his life, he had to go through so much. Think of the times that he was beaten, but he was mistreated in prison, his fasting almost to the point of starvation. All of these struggles on a journey to change life in India and change life throughout the world,” he said. Congressman Pete Olson said Gandhi was the true visionary for peace. “Gandhi witnessed justice against his fellow countrymen in India, under British rule and chose to change it. He became the leader of India's nonviolent independence movement to end it British rule once and for forever,” he said in his video message that was broadcast during a virtual event hosted by the Indian Embassy here.

Gandhiji employed nonviolent resistance to achieve India's independence from Great Britain, said Congressman Ted Yoho. “His philosophy inspired many, including Dr Martin Luther King's peaceful protests that led to our nation's civil rights legislation of the 1960s. His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of millions around the world in the pursuit of civil rights, peace and understanding,” he said. “I think it's important to remember that while Gandhi maintained a steadfast commitment to nonviolent means to achieve change, he never lost sight of the goal of having an India for Indians and working to create a world with less hate violence and oppression,” Yoho said.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said Gandhi inspired civil rights movements around the world and taught the value of civil disobedience and nonviolent protest. “Gandhi valiantly fought for religious freedom and encouraged individual and community self-improvement. His work has had a lasting impact on our own nation and our own values. Gandhi believed that the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” he said. Addressing a function at the Indian Embassy here to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said the Mahatma never travelled to the US, but he was deeply influenced by American philosophers Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

In a letter to the then US President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942, Gandhiji had said that he "missed twice, coming to your great country". Gandhiji's philosophy has inspired several great Americans, including Martin Luther King and John Lewis, Sandhu said. King, who visited India in 1959, in a public radio address had said that Gandhiji's principles are "as inescapable as the law of gravitation".

"As India’s Ambassador to the US, let me tell you, Gandhiji’s influence is not limited to one country, one region, or one generation. Gandhiji belongs to the world; he belongs to all of humanity. Gandhiji’s teachings, transcend time. They are as relevant today, as they were a century ago, and they will remain relevant, centuries hence,” Sandhu said. In 1998, Sandhu was part of the team in Washington DC, when the US Congress authorised the Government of India to establish a Gandhi memorial on a federal piece of land in the District of Columbia.

“The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial that stands tall in front of the Indian Embassy today is a testimony to the ideals that India and the US share; the values, that we cherish,” Sandhu said. “The Gandhi King Bill, that is currently in the US Congress, is another reflection of this enduring legacy. We are also fortunate to have many Congressmen join us today, sharing their experiences, regarding how Mahatma Gandhi has influenced each of them profoundly and the country as a whole,” he said.

During the event, 17 lawmakers from across the US delivered messages on the importance of Mahatma Gandhi's life. The event was organised to mark the conclusion of the two-year-long Gandhi@150 celebrations. The event also featured a message from Srimati Karuna, Director of the Gandhi Centre in DC, and special performances from various artists in the US and India. On October 1, the Embassy held a virtual Gandhi Katha session (narration of stories of Mahatma Gandhi) with Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna that saw a participation of over 9,000 people.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint about four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made afte...

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Pak PM Khan asks party leaders for legal strategy to bring back Sharif from UK

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party leaders to devise a legal strategy to bring back former premier Nawaz Sharif from the UK as in the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries it would be difficult to g...

Farm budget increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh cr from FY10 : Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said budget of the agriculture ministry has been increased 11 fold to Rs 1.34 lakh crore from Rs 12,000 crore in 2009-10 during the UPA regime, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020