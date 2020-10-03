Bihar unit chief of BSP joins RJD ahead of state Assembly polls
Ahead of state Assembly polls here, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Bihar unit chief Bharat Bind joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-10-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 14:39 IST
Ahead of state Assembly polls here, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Bihar unit chief Bharat Bind joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav inducted Bind into the party.
Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had announced that her party will fight the upcoming Bihar polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate. RJD is fighting upcoming state elections in coalition with the Congress Party and the Left.
The Election Commission announced that Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)
