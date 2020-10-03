Atal Tunnel takes Ladakh a step closer to round-the-year connectivity: LG Mathur
Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday expressed happiness on the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel and said it took the Union Territory a step closer to the round-the-year connectivity with the rest of the country.PTI | Leh | Updated: 03-10-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 16:29 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday expressed happiness on the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel and said it took the Union Territory a step closer to the round-the-year connectivity with the rest of the country. “This day is momentous for the entire country as it addresses a major infrastructure gap. More so for the Union Territory of Ladakh, as it is the first step towards ensuring round-the-year connectivity with the rest of the country,” Mathur said in a statement here
He conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inaugurated the strategically important 9.02-km tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali in Himachal Pradesh and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manali
- Himachal Pradesh
- Narendra Modi
- Mathur
- K Mathur
- Leh
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar.
Agriculture bills passed by Lok Sabha are historic, a protection shield for farmers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As Himachal Pradesh eases travel restrictions, OYO Hotels & Homes opens its doors with the 'Sanitised Stays' experience
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh records 10 deaths, 172 fresh cases; infection tally now 11,363
12 deaths, 432 fresh virus case in Himachal Pradesh