Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi Jinping wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery

Chinese Ambassador to US, Cui Tiankai said in a tweet: "My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a speedy and full recovery." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "Saddened to learn President and the FirstLady of the US tested positive.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-10-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 16:35 IST
Xi Jinping wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to his US counterpart Donald Trump and first lady Melania who have tested positive for coronavirus. President Trump revealed his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday, with leaders across the globe sending their well wishes.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” 74-year-old Trump tweeted, just weeks before the presidential polls. In a message to Trump, Xi, 67, said that after learning President Trump and Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, he and his wife Peng Liyuan extend sympathy to them and wish them a speedy recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Chinese diplomats wished speedy recovery to the US President and his wife. Chinese Ambassador to US, Cui Tiankai said in a tweet: "My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a speedy and full recovery." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "Saddened to learn President and the FirstLady of the US tested positive. Hope they both have a speedy recovery and will be fine," she tweeted.

Leaders and prominent figures from around the world on Friday sent their best wishes to Trump and his wife. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished Trump and the first lady a quick recovery.

"Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," Modi tweeted. "Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," Kovind said. In a message posted on his official web page, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Trump well, saying: "I am sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself contracted the virus in late March, at the height of his country's pandemic, also sent well wishes.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson tweeted. Trump and Melania were tested for COVID-19 hours after one of their close aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coronavirus.

Hicks, 31, is the closest aide of the president to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week. Trump, in an interview to Fox News on Thursday night, said he and the first lady spend a lot of time with her.

Several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent months, including the National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary..

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Top German diplomat says 'no way around sanctions' if Russia implicated in Navalny case

Moscow Russia, October 3 ANISputnik German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that if Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was confirmed to have been poisoned at Moscows behest, then there is no way around sanctions for Russia. In an inte...

No question of rolling MSP back till PM Modi is in power, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing the concerns around new agriculture sector reform laws, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question about...

IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings. SRH youngster Pri...

Tennis-German qualifier Daniel Altmaier ousts seventh seed Berrettini

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open with a comprehensive 6-2 7-65 6-4 victory on Saturday. Making his debut at this years claycourt Grand Slam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020