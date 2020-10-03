Left Menu
BJP ministers in-charge of districts asked to visit their areas frequently

The ministers should inform the mandal adhyakshas about their imminent visits in advance and stay for the night at the district headquarters to hold meetings with the party's co-ordination units, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:34 IST
The instructions were passed to ministers at a meeting held with them in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and BJP's national associate general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, Bhagat said. Image Credit: ANI

Ministers in-charge of different districts in Uttarakhand were asked on Saturday to visit their areas frequently for better co-ordination with party workers at the grassroots. The ministers were asked to increase their visits to the districts they are in-charge of and stay there to establish better coordination with district unit officer bearers and workers, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said.

The instructions were passed to ministers at a meeting held with them in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and BJP's national associate general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, Bhagat said. The ministers should inform the Mandal adhyakshas about their imminent visits in advance and stay for the night at the district headquarters to hold meetings with the party's co-ordination units, he said.

